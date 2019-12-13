Beware of black ice during morning commute, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Police are warning drivers to be cautious during Friday morning's commute.
Madison police said just before 7 a.m. that there are black ice conditions being reported on city streets.
Motorists were advised to be careful.
Be careful on your morning commute as there are black ice conditions being reported on city streets.— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) December 13, 2019
