BREAKING NEWS

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Beware of black ice during morning commute, police say

By:

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 07:12 AM CST

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 07:13 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Police are warning drivers to be cautious during Friday morning's commute. 

Madison police said just before 7 a.m. that there are black ice conditions being reported on city streets. 

Motorists were advised to be careful. 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration