Better Business Bureau shares tips on how to avoid scams, thefts during holiday season

iStock / sjlocke

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is sharing tips on how to avoid popular scams and package thefts this holiday season.

Scammers are known to use tricks like phishing emails posing as delivery companies, fake "missed delivery" tags and blatant package theft to take advantage of consumers during the holiday season. In order to prevent these scams, the BBB recommends people take proper precautions.

A simple tip, especially when a package contains fragile or valuable items, it to get shipping insurance for any deliveries. In addition to insurance, tracking information can help make sure consumers stay in the know during the delivery process.

Being skeptical of calls or emails about missed deliveries is also helpful. Normally, delivery services will opt to leave a missed delivery slip on your door with instructions on how to proceed.

Though it often costs a bit extra, requiring a signature for package deliveries can help ensure the package isn't left on a doorstep or in a lobby, vulnerable to theft. If at all possible, try having packages delivered to a place of work or a trusted friend who will be available to accept the delivery.

Finally, the BBB recommends opening the package immediately after delivery to make sure there are no issues with the package. If there are, be sure to follow the seller's return policy for damaged or unwanted goods.

For more holiday tips, visit the Better Business Bureau's tips page.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.