Bergstrom Automotive hosts 11th annual Drive for a Cure

MADISON, Wis. - Bergstrom Automotive held its 11th annual Drive for a Cure event Saturday in an effort to raise money for breast cancer research.

For each mile people drove in one of their cars, Bergstrom donated $1. They donated $5 for every social media like. To date, the event has raised more than half a million dollars for breast cancer research.

