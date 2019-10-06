News

Bergstrom Automotive hosts 11th annual Drive for a Cure



Posted: Oct 06, 2019 11:11 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 11:11 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Bergstrom Automotive held its 11th annual Drive for a Cure event Saturday in an effort to raise money for breast cancer research.

For each mile people drove in one of their cars, Bergstrom donated $1. They donated $5 for every social media like. To date, the event has raised more than half a million dollars for breast cancer research.

 

