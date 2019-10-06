Bergstrom Automotive hosts 11th annual Drive for a Cure
MADISON, Wis. - Bergstrom Automotive held its 11th annual Drive for a Cure event Saturday in an effort to raise money for breast cancer research.
For each mile people drove in one of their cars, Bergstrom donated $1. They donated $5 for every social media like. To date, the event has raised more than half a million dollars for breast cancer research.
