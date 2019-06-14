Beltline reduced to two lanes this weekend

Carin Morrell

MADISON, Wis. - Eastbound traffic on the Beltline will be reduced to two lanes from Seminole Highway to Fish Hatchery Road during daytime hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Crews are continuing to repair the eastbound Madison Beltline bridge over Todd Drive. In a statement, WisDOT said to plan ahead and expect delays when driving in this area on June 15 and 16.

There are no daytime lane closures on the westbound Beltline at Todd Drive.

Additionally, the Seminole Highway ramp to the eastbound Beltline will be closed on Tuesday, June 14, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday, June 17 to accommodate the Todd Drive bridge work.

