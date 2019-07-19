News

Beltline reduced to 2 lanes at Fish Hatchery Road this weekend; DOT warns of traffic delays

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning of traffic delays on the westbound beltline over the weekend. 

Construction on the bridge structure over Todd Drive is causing officials to reduce the lanes from Fish Hatchery Road to Seminole Highway to two lanes during daytime hours Saturday and Sunday. 

Authorities ask drivers to plan ahead, drive slower and be alert for lane shifts. They also say there will be crews working in the area. 

There are no daytime closures on the eastbound beltline at Todd Drive. 

The Fish Hatchery Road ramp to the westbound beltline will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday to accommodate the Todd Drive bridge work. 

