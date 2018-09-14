News

Beloit woman killed after crashing ATV into utility pole, officials say

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 07:54 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 07:54 AM CDT

TOWN OF TURTLE, Wis. - A Beloit woman was killed Thursday night in an ATV crash in the town of Turtle, Rock County officials said.

Deputies and emergency crews responded around 11:25 p.m. to reports of a single ATV crash on South Butterfly Road south of East County Road S, according to a release.

The 46-year-old woman was riding an ATV south on the grassy shoulder of South Butterfly Road when she hit a utility pole and was thrown from the ATV, investigators said. The woman was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died, according to the release.

