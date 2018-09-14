Beloit woman killed after crashing ATV into utility pole, officials say

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF TURTLE, Wis. - A Beloit woman was killed Thursday night in an ATV crash in the town of Turtle, Rock County officials said.

Deputies and emergency crews responded around 11:25 p.m. to reports of a single ATV crash on South Butterfly Road south of East County Road S, according to a release.

The 46-year-old woman was riding an ATV south on the grassy shoulder of South Butterfly Road when she hit a utility pole and was thrown from the ATV, investigators said. The woman was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died, according to the release.