Beloit toy company is finalist for two toy of the year awards

BELOIT, Wis. - PlayMonster, a Beloit-based toy company, announced Tuesday it has been selected as a finalist for two 2020 toy of the year awards, which, according to a news release, are frequently referred to as the "Oscars" of the toy industry.

The toy company was nominated for game of the year for its game Orangutwang and for collectible of the year for My Singing Monsters, according to the release.

According to the release, finalists are picked by members of the toy industry, including retail buyers, inventors, academics and media spokespeople.

"We are honored and excited to have been named a finalist for TOTY 2020," said Bob Wann, chief PlayMonster of PlayMonster LLC, and chairman of the U.S. Toy Association. "It's an indication of the hard work and determination of our entire team to be recognized as the gold standard in toys by the industry and consumers alike."

People can vote for the toys at playmonstervote.com.

The winners of the 2020 awards will be announced Feb. 21, 2020, at a ceremony in New York City.

