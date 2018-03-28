Beloit students reflect on trip to DC for March For Our Lives

BELOIT, Wis. - A group of students from the Stateline area is ready to share what they took away from the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

The group left early Friday morning and returned home late Monday night. The students participated in the march Saturday and visited some of the national monuments.

“There was a lot of people; very diverse crowd, which is always nice because it is America,” said Kristin Siverhus, a junior at Rock Valley College. “It was nice to see everybody come together, especially for something as big of an issue that we’re having right now with gun control.”

Siverhus said she wanted to go on the trip to be part of history.

“I think every person matters,” she said. “I think a person can make a difference, and everybody who showed up, I think, made an impact on what we can change for the future.”

The Rev. Keith Stamper helped organize the trip. He said it was rewarding to see the students take a stand.

“They really enjoyed how they were actually able to go out there and be a part of history,” he said. “They were able to go out there and make their voices known.”

Now that the students are back, Stamper said he expects them to share the experience with others and volunteer in the community.

"The goal is to let other students that are their age or younger or maybe even older see a positive impact," Stamper said.

He said all the students who went on the trip will volunteer with his group called CARES, which stands for Community Arms Reaching Everyone Spiritually.

The group is already preparing for the fifth annual Unity in the Community, which Stamper described as a big block party for the Beloit area.