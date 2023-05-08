As fentanyl overdoses in children and teens rise, the School District of Beloit is adding Narcan to its buildings

BELOIT, Wis. – The School District of Beloit is making changes to their response kits by putting Narcan next to EpiPens.

Beginning May 3, two doses of the lifesaving medication that reverses the effects of drugs like heroin of fentanyl became a fixture in every school.