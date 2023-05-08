BELOIT, Wis. – The School District of Beloit is making changes to their response kits by putting Narcan next to EpiPens.
Beginning May 3, two doses of the lifesaving medication that reverses the effects of drugs like heroin of fentanyl became a fixture in every school.
The district’s Director of School Health Michelle Babilus said the request for the emergency response kits came at the insistence of community advocates who worried it was only a matter of time before an overdose happened in a school.
“We just want to make sure that we are prepared in case we were to need it,” Babilus said. “As a school we are responsible for our staff, students and volunteers and guests that come into our building.”
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said the city has seen 12 overdoses, 10 of which led to death, over the past two months. He also said that, while they haven’t seen excessive drug use among teens, he applauds the district’s preparedness.
“Too often we wait until someone else’s loved one has lost someone before it affects you and you lose a loved one,” Sayles said.
Sayles also said many of his officers carry Narcan. He added that in addition to finding and prosecuting those responsible for bringing drugs into the community, education among community members is also necessary.
District official said they did weigh concerns that Narcan's presence around kids could normalize drug use, but said the risk and conversations around use were already happening in their community.
They also have taken other measures to help students, like referring those dealing with opioid addiction to drug abuse prevention teams.
Deadly overdoses from fentanyl have surged in recent years, including among teens.
