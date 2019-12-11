Beloit police shoot, kill suspect after chase
BELOIT, Wis. - One person is dead following a foot chase that led to three Beloit officers firing at an armed suspect, according to the Beloit Police Department.
At 11:42 a.m., a Rock County Sheriff's Office deputy reported seeing what was believed to be a stolen vehicle and hearing shots fired at Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive, police said. A vehicle pursuit followed until the suspect fled the vehicle, leading to a foot chase, according to police.
Police said that several minutes after other officers responded to the area, the suspect was found in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue. Police said the suspect was armed. Three officers fired at the suspect who suffered fatal injuries. The suspect was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m., according to a news release.
No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.
Law enforcement officials said the incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave until the DCI's investigation is completed.
The School District of Beloit placed three nearby schools -- Merrill, Aldrich and Robinson -- on a soft lockdown, the release said.
"Shortly before noon, the Beloit Police Department informed the School District of an incident in the community and your student's school was immediately placed on a soft lockdown," Beloit School District spokesperson Monica Krysztopa said in a statement sent to the parents of multiple local schools. "At approximately 12:30 pm, the District received an all-clear and the lockdown was lifted."
The Rock County Sheriff's Office, Beloit Police Department and Town of Beloit Police all responded to the incident.
