Beloit police respond to man caught on camera, gives warning to car thieves

Courtesy of City of Beloit Police Department Facebook page

BELOIT, Wis. - The Beloit Police Department issued a warning to car thieves Saturday after one was caught on camera.

In a post from the City of Beloit Police Department's Facebook page, police responded to pictures taken of a man trying to break into a vehicle on the 1900 block of Pioneer Drive.

The post noted that many high quality cameras are installed in parking lots. Many residents also share the police department's Facebook posts on suspects, which often leads to the suspects being identified and found.

Officials warned that entering a car without the owner's consent would result in an arrest.

Police are still searching for the Pioneer Drive suspect and have asked residents for his name.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.