Beloit police reassure community after Saturday homicide

BELOIT, Wis. - The Beloit Police Department reassured the community of its safety in a Facebook post Sunday, in the wake of a homicide Saturday.

Authorities are investigating the killing of a 28-year-old Janesville man in the 800 block of Vine Street that took place at around 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to post, officers have fully detailed the scene of the crime and are working to "put all of the pieces together." The post asked for patience as police work to complete the investigation.

While the city has yet to update the public on the investigation, Beloit police offered their condolences to the family of the man who was killed.

"We will work on his behalf, and the behalf of his loved ones to seek the truth and bring the perpetrator(s) to justice," they wrote in the post.

The department also pointed to citywide efforts to reduce violent crime, claiming results have been significant.

"The results are real. You should feel proud of your community, (though) sadly, not all violent crime will ever stop here or in any community," the post read.

The post thanked residents of the block where the crime took place for their helpfulness as officers and detectives investigated the scene in the hours after the incident.

According to the post, more information will be released on the investigation Sunday afternoon or Monday morning.

