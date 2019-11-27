Beloit police provide update, continue search for missing teen

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELOIT, Wis. - The Beloit Police Department is continuing its search for a teen who went missing Nov. 19.

According to a post from the police department's official Facebook page, Jeremiah Young, 18, was last seen while walking to school.

Young's family told officials he has some cognitive delays, but there is no clinical diagnosis. Police are still trying to contact Young to make sure he is safe.

Officials said some people have reported seeing Young at various locations throughout Beloit. Police said they are working to verify this information.

Anyone with information about Young's whereabouts can contact the police department at 608-757-2244.

