Beloit police officers play on swing set at local elementary school
Shortly after same officers arrest robbery suspect
BELOIT, Wis. - City of Beloit Police Department officers spent part of their shift Monday playing with the children at Hackett Elementary School.
The time at the school was part of the new Beat Patrol Overtime Grant that implemented the goal of spending time with youth. This goal incorporates 50 percent of the grant's purpose.
The officers later implemented the second half of the grant's purpose, by assisting in taking into custody a suspect wanted for robbery and substantial battery shortly after their time on the swingset.
"BPD officers working through our new Beat Patrol Overtime Grant got out with a bunch of kids at Hackett Elementary School today," a post on the department's Facebook page said.
