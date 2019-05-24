BREAKING NEWS

Beloit police, Make-A-Wish, surprise officer and his son with SWAT training trip to Los Angeles

Posted: May 23, 2019 08:39 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 08:39 PM CDT

BELOIT, Wis. - The Beloit Police Department and Make-A-Wish partnered to surprise an officer's family Thursday night. 

Kolton Witte is the son of Beloit Officer Kevin Witte. After a having a brain injury at birth, Kolton has had epileptic seizures. According to Chief David ZibolskiKolton has always told his father that he can’t retire, because he wants them to be partners on the Police Department when he is older.

On Thursday, Make A Wish worked with the Los Angeles Police Department to send Kolton, Kevin, and the rest of the Witte family to Los Angeles for a special SWAT training Kolton and his father will do together. 

The surprise was initially the idea of Kolton's mother, Ashley Witte

"Even though he has to overcome so much medically and it might not be possible for him to be a police officer, I wanted him to feel like he really belongs," Ashley Witte said. "I think they did a great job making him feel like he'll always be a police officer."

Kolton was also named an honorary Beloit police officer, and given a custom SWAT team suit, He and his family will take their trip June 5. 

