Beloit police looking for three men involved in overnight shots-fired incident

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police are looking for three men involved in an overnight shots-fired incident.

According to city spokesperson Sarah Millard, police responded to the Game Lounge Bar at 530 E. Grand Ave. at 12:42 a.m. Friday.

According to Millard, a dispute began when the three suspects entered the bar and engaged in disorderly toward the bartender.

When they were asked to leave, they began to physically and verbally confront those around them, Millard said.

As the suspects drove away from the bar, the driver of the car used a handgun to fire two shots in the bar’s direction, she said. One of the shots hit a wall of the bar but no one was hurt, according to Millard.

A police investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

