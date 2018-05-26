WEATHER ALERT

Beloit police look for missing 10-year-old girl

Maysa Jackson last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday

Posted: May 26, 2018 05:01 PM CDT

Updated: May 26, 2018 05:06 PM CDT

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police are asking for help in finding a 10-year-old girl Saturday afternoon. 

Maysa Jackson left the 1200 block of Copeland Avenue in Beloit around 4 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department.

She was last seen wearing a gray and black striped dress with her hair pulled up in a ponytail. She was seen walking near Wisconsin Avenue. 

If you see Jackson, you’re asked to call 911. 
 

