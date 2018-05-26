Beloit police look for missing 10-year-old girl
Maysa Jackson last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday
BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police are asking for help in finding a 10-year-old girl Saturday afternoon.
Maysa Jackson left the 1200 block of Copeland Avenue in Beloit around 4 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department.
She was last seen wearing a gray and black striped dress with her hair pulled up in a ponytail. She was seen walking near Wisconsin Avenue.
If you see Jackson, you’re asked to call 911.
