Beloit police look for missing 10-year-old girl

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police are asking for help in finding a 10-year-old girl Saturday afternoon.

Maysa Jackson left the 1200 block of Copeland Avenue in Beloit around 4 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department.

She was last seen wearing a gray and black striped dress with her hair pulled up in a ponytail. She was seen walking near Wisconsin Avenue.

If you see Jackson, you’re asked to call 911.

