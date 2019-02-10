Beloit police investigating afternoon homicide

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELOIT, Wis. - The Beloit Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the 800 block of Vine Street around 12:20 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

I’m at the 800 block of Vine St in Beloit, where @BeloitPolice1 confirm a homicide took place earlier today. Neighbors in the area say they didn’t hear gunshots, but saw police dragging a man out of van that had pulled to the shoulder. Police say there’s no threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/9yXgSZGkzo — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 10, 2019

Police said the victim, a 28-year-old man from Janesville, died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.

