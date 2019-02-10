News

Beloit police investigating afternoon homicide

BELOIT, Wis. - The Beloit Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon. 

It happened on the 800 block of Vine Street around 12:20 p.m., according to a Facebook post.  

 

 

Police said the victim, a 28-year-old man from Janesville, died at the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.

