Beloit police investigating afternoon homicide
BELOIT, Wis. - The Beloit Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon.
It happened on the 800 block of Vine Street around 12:20 p.m., according to a Facebook post.
I’m at the 800 block of Vine St in Beloit, where @BeloitPolice1 confirm a homicide took place earlier today. Neighbors in the area say they didn’t hear gunshots, but saw police dragging a man out of van that had pulled to the shoulder. Police say there’s no threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/9yXgSZGkzo— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 10, 2019
Police said the victim, a 28-year-old man from Janesville, died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.
