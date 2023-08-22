Madison
August 22, 2023 @ 7:29 am
Beloit Police Squad Car
Digital Producer
BELOIT, Wis. -- Beloit police are investigating after they said a man was shot and injured Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 2600 block of Colley Road at around 8:48 p.m. Police said a 28-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening injury during a shooting.
An investigation is ongoing and police were not able to share information about any suspects as of late Tuesday morning.
