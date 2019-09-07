Beloit police find injured dog near school

News

BELOIT, Wis. - An injured dog was found in Beloit on Friday morning.

According to a post from the Beloit Police Department's Facebook page, the dog was found at Aldrich Intermediate School.

Officials believe the dog might have been hit by a car and is now being treated for her injuries.

The dog's collar has multicolored paw prints.

Anyone with information about the dog's owner can call 608-757-2244.

 

 

