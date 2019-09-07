Beloit police find injured dog near school
BELOIT, Wis. - An injured dog was found in Beloit on Friday morning.
According to a post from the Beloit Police Department's Facebook page, the dog was found at Aldrich Intermediate School.
Officials believe the dog might have been hit by a car and is now being treated for her injuries.
The dog's collar has multicolored paw prints.
Anyone with information about the dog's owner can call 608-757-2244.
