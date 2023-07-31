Beloit Police Department keeps up with online outreach efforts Meryl Hubbard Meryl Hubbard Author email Jul 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Beloit Police Department implements a self-reporting system, matching with other departments in the area. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT Wis. -- The Beloit Police Department is implementing a self-reporting system, matching other departments in the area.Numerous police departments have adapted to online services to help people with non-immediate needs.According to Beloit Police Capt. Christian J. Dalton, Beloit is one of the last departments to offer these services. Now people can self-report incidents that already happen. "This is not for incidents that are currently happening; this is for belated incidents," Dalton said.Incidents that could be reported using the system range from theft, vandalism and lost property to scam cases and drug violations. After reports are made, Beloit supervisors will take action."Our supervisors will look at all the reports and decide what follow up needs to be done and then it will be handed up to an officer," Dalton said. Police say the new self-report system will make officers more efficient, allowing them to spend more time preventing crimes from happening. "We want them to be proactive, we want them to be looking for the problems in the community, not being reactive where we are having to respond to something that has already happened," Dalton said.It will also give a voice to people in the community. "It's going to promote their engagement, if an officer doesn't have to come to their house, they can simple go online," Captain Dalton said.In June, the Madison Police Department launched a virtual response system that allows officers to talk with residents over Zoom about lower-level cases.While adoption has been slow-going, "we'll continue to relaunch and talk about it until maybe it catches on, but this is not unusual," Police Chief Shon Barnes said Monday.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit, Wisconsin Beloit Madison Police Department Beloit Police Department Online Outreach Efforts Shon Barnes Meryl Hubbard Author email Follow Meryl Hubbard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Beloit Police Department keeps up with online outreach efforts Man arrested following chase through parts of Marquette, Columbia counties; drugs, guns recovered Whitewater head basketball coach to step down after over two decades in charge CrossFit Games bring business to local establishments one last time Wisconsin Dells water park attendance up, businesses thank summer of clear skies More News