Beloit Memorial principal resigns after being placed on administrative leave

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit Memorial Principal Orlando Ramos has resigned from his position, according to district officials.

Ramos, who was placed under administrative leave on Feb. 7, was in his first year as principal at Beloit Memorial.

BREAKING: Beloit Memorial Principal Orlando Ramos has resigned from his position, effective immediately. The district will begin looking for an interim principal as early as Friday. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 13, 2019

The district did not confirm what led to Ramos being placed on leave, saying the move was a "personnel matter"

District spokesman Brian Vissers says there is a plan in place for the district to begin the search for an interim principal by the end of the week.

Vissers says Assistant Principal John Kaminski will handle the responsibilities until a interim principal is named.

Ramos was hired for the position in July and this was his first year with the school. Before coming to Beloit, Ramos had spent time both teaching and working in administration across the county.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.