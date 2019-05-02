Beloit man who allegedly sold fentanyl-laced heroin now faces homicide charges for overdose death

BELOIT, Wis. - A Beloit man is facing first degree reckless homicide charges after being connected to a December 2018 overdose death.

Police say Chaz Cornelius Harris is allegedly the person responsible for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a woman just months ago.

According to a criminal complaint released May 1, police responded to Woodman's in Beloit shortly after 7 a.m. the morning of December 23rd after being called about an unresponsive woman.

The woman, who the complaint refers to as O.V.R, was later ruled dead at the scene.

Months later, Beloit Police made contact with Harris and arrested him for the crime.

A toxicology report ruled the cause of death to be acute acetylfentanyl, fentanyl, heroin, diphendhydramine and duloxetine.

Harris will appear in Rock County Court tomorrow at 3 P.M.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.