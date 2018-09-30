Beloit man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI
BELOIT, Wis. - Police arrested a Beloit man early Sunday morning on suspicion of his fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence offense.
James Lang, 71, was found slumped over the steering wheel of his mini-van in the middle of East Bradley Street, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department. After conducting a field sobriety test on the Lang, police transported him to Rock County Jail.
His preliminary appearance in jail court is Monday.
