Beloit man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI

Photo courtesy of Rock County Sheriff's Office

BELOIT, Wis. - Police arrested a Beloit man early Sunday morning on suspicion of his fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence offense.

James Lang, 71, was found slumped over the steering wheel of his mini-van in the middle of East Bradley Street, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department. After conducting a field sobriety test on the Lang, police transported him to Rock County Jail.

His preliminary appearance in jail court is Monday.