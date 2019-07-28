Beloit man airlifted to hospital following crash likely involving alcohol and speed, police say

Courtesy of Town of Beloit Police Department

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - Local authorities say speed and alcohol were likely factors in a car accident that left three people injured Saturday night in the Town of Beloit. Town of Beloit Lt. Bryan Hasse tells News 3 Now that Kevin Lugo, 20, of Beloit was driving a 2005 Chrysler when he struck trees and a pole near Saint Lawrence and South Paddock Road.

Lugo was transported to an area hospital with multiple injuries and is currently in stable condition. He has not been interviewed by officers yet because he was unconscious, Hasse said. Two passengers were in Lugo's car. Hector Lara, 20, of Beloit was flown to an area trauma center and is in surgery for non-life-threatening injuries. Kimberly Martinez, 19, also of Beloit was transported to an area hospital and is receiving medical treatment. She is expected to survive.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation. Saint Lawrence and South Paddock were shut down overnight and have now reopened.



