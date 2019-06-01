News

Beloit man agrees to plea deal in roommate's stabbing death

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 12:26 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 12:46 PM CDT

BELOIT, Wis. - A 73-year-old Beloit man has agreed to a plea deal in the stabbing death of his roommate nearly four years ago.

Percy Oliver was set to stand trial Monday for the murder of 51-year-old David Banks. But defense attorney Jason Sanders tells the Beloit Daily News his client "had a change of heart" and agreed to plead no contest Thursday to second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Oliver had faced a charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

Banks was stabbed and thrown from a fire escape in June 2015. The case had been delayed several times due to questions about Oliver's physical and mental health.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 15. Oliver faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration