Beloit high schooler accused of sexually assaulting girls during school trip to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A high school student in Rock County is accused of sexually assaulting girls on a school trip to Florida earlier this month, a parent told News 3 Now on Wednesday.

An incident report dated April 7 from the Orange County Sheriff's Office obtained by News 3 Now described three incidents during the trip to Orlando in which a student touched classmates.

The mother of one of the Beloit Memorial High School girls who was assaulted said a freshman boy on the trip is the one accused in all three incidents.

According to the report, in an incident April 3, the boy assaulted a girl next to him on the coach bus as they were headed to Florida. The victim told police the boy put his hand on her and she told him she wasn't going to do anything with him. She told him to stop, but he sexually assaulted her for 20 minutes, and she told the officer she "did not say anything further out of fear," the report said.

The parent of the student involved says was worried after hearing what happened to her daughter.

"I was terrified for her," she said. "She was more than a thousand miles away and I felt hopeless. I just wish I could have been there with her, and I wasn’t."

Another girl told police the boy was being "super touchy" at a water park, including pressing himself against her. He also made inappropriate comments throughout the day and later attempted to touch her at the hotel, but she was able to run away to her room, according to the report.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the officer notified the parents of the girls, and neither wanted to press charges at the time.

The parent speaking to News 3 Now says she was never notified.

"I’m really frustrated with the lack of accountability and responsibility from multiple agencies," she said. "This is sexual assault. That’s not getting into a fight. That’s not disrespecting a teacher. That’s violating another person in a way that will affect them for the rest of their lives."

The officer notified the Florida Department of Children and Families of the incident and a sex crimes detective, according to the report.

According to the Beloit Daily News, the officer also says the Beloit Police Department was informed of the incident. On Wednesday, Chief David Zibolski said that wasn't true and the department was never notified.

The school district of Beloit declined to comment Wednesday morning and said the district plans to release a statement in the afternoon related to the incident.

The parent involved says she just wants answers.

"I want to figure out who is going to take lead in this and make sure that justice is served. I want to know why no one wants to take responsibility for a lack of action," she said.

