Beloit fire caused nearly $385,000 in damages, officials say
BELOIT, Wis. - A fire that engulfed an apartment building on the 900 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit late Friday night caused damage estimated to be $385,000, according to the fire department.
The Beloit Fire Department said on Saturday that the fire was accidental and due to smoking materials.
The entire eight-unit apartment building is uninhabitable, and about 36 people are displaced. The Red Cross is working with residents who were displaced because of the fire.
Officials said the call reporting flames showing in an apartment building came in around 9:55 p.m. Friday. About 20 to 25 units responded to the scene.
"Everyone in the building has been accounted for with no injuries," officials said in a Facebook post.
