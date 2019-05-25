Beloit family says a dollar stolen from their car was final gift from late grandfather

BELOIT, Wis. - A Beloit family is putting out a call for help after a family memento was stolen from their car last week.

Stephanie Stertz said she first realized their car was broken into when she opened the door.

"The glovebox was open," she said. "Papers were ripped out everywhere and the middle console was ripped open."

While Stertz said it was frightening initially, she chalked it up to a recent string of break-ins on the city's west side.

"At the time we didn’t think anything was stolen," Stertz said. "I thought it was a kid looking for money or change."

However, Stertz later realized the thieves had stolen a plush piggy bank containing a single dollar her father had given to her 2-year-old daughter Caroline before he died.

"My dad wrote on it for her first birthday," Stertz said. "It was written in red marker, it said 'Happy first birthday Caroline"

Stertz said it was the final thing her father had given to his granddaughter before he died from colon cancer.

"It's more than just a dollar to my family," she said.

Now, she hopes someone will find it and do the right thing.

"We hope someone will find it," she said. "Someone at a bank, or someone at a gas station, and they’ll say, “Hey, I know this dollar bill,' and then we could trade dollars or do something to get it back."

