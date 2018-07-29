Beloit families in need of help after apartment fire

BELOIT, Wisc. - For Brandon Grady-Johnson, it still doesn't feel real. On Friday night, Grady-Johnson and his family were forced out of their Beloit apartment after a fire overran the building .

"It feels like we can just go inside the house, but we can't. We're starting from scratch. It really hurts,” he said.

Grady-Johnson's first instinct was to protect his family. He has a daughter, 7, and a son, who is 3 months.

"First thing on my mind was to get my kids, my family," he said.

It took firefighters from more than a dozen units spanning across Wisconsin and Illinois to control the fire. Because of the structure of the apartment's roof, fire officials say it was more difficult to contain. Now, fire fighters are trying to determine the cause of the flames.

Construction crews continue to secure portions of a Beloit apartment complex destroyed in a fire last night. #News3 pic.twitter.com/mZ2Wu26GCe — Adam Duxter WISC-TV (@News3Adam) July 28, 2018

"We're trying to put all the pieces to the puzzle together right now, talking to people that live there, what they did last, and just trying to put those pieces back together," said City of Beloit Deputy Fire Chief Jason Griffin.



Brandon Grady-Johnson stood outside of his apartment building Saturday, not wanting to leave.

"We could a left a long time ago, but something is keeping us right here for some reason.” he said.

Brandon and his family are accepting donations through Facebook and say they are most in need of baby clothes.