Beloit couple charged with child neglect sentenced to three years probation

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Heather and Lakeidric McCoy were sentenced to three years of probation in a Rock County Courtroom Tuesday morning. In addition, Heather McCoy must spend 60 days in Rock County Jail.

In April 2018, the Beloit couple were charged with several counts of child neglect and one county of child neglect causing bodily harm after officials found eight children underfed with various scratches and bruises, living inside their home full of rat droppings, flies and garbage, according to a complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Heather McCoy's daughter reported to the Beloit Police Department that she stayed at her mom's house for one night in March and the house was filthy.

Heather McCoy previously said elements of the complaint were not true or embellished, but the couple still pleaded guilty to all the charges earlier this month.

In court Tuesday morning, Judge Karl Hanson noted Heather McCoy's dismissive attitude toward the hearing, pointing out that she had been shaking her head and rolling her eyes over the course of the trial.

The couple still face one more charge for child neglect leading to bodily harm, a felony, but that charge could be dismissed if the two successfully complete their probation.

