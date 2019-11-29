Beloit church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for LGBT community members unwelcome at home

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. LGBTQ+ Thanksgiving Dinner LGBTQ+ Thanksgiving Dinner

BELOIT, Wis. - A church in Beloit is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for those not welcome at home because of their sexual identities.

For the third consecutive year, Yellow Brick Road advocacy group hosted the dinner at the First Congregational Church in Beloit.

For leaders of the group, like Marilyn Schuh, the Thanksgiving holiday can be difficult for those who aren't accepted by their loved ones.

"It's easy to see how having someone not accept you is really hard," she said. "But when it’s someone as close as your family, it’s much harder."

Yellow Brick Road President Jen Schuler said the event represents love and acceptance.

"This isn’t just about gay rights," she said. "This is about equal rights. This is about being a human and having human decency towards one another."

Schuh said the while event has grown each year, even if it made a difference for just one person, it would be worth it.

Schuler said the group hosts events throughout the year, and anyone is welcome to join by visiting its website, linked here.

"My favorite part of this event is people coming together, not just LGBT+ community, but allies and anyone else who needs company," she said.

