Beloit Casino reaches new milestone in approval process

BELOIT, Wis. - Another milestone was reached to bring a casino to the Beloit area.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has published a Notice of Availability of a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the Ho-Chunk Nation Fee-to-Trust and Casino Project, according to a news release by the city of Beloit.

The city manager of Beloit, Lori Curtis Luther, said city leaders are excited to see the process move forward.

“The hard-working families of Beloit deserve the livable wages and quality benefits this development will bring to our community,” she said. “The game-changing project significantly and positively impacts the city’s ability to provide high-quality services for all residents and taxpayers.”

The FEIS publication kicks off a public comment period prior to the bureau’s recording of decision, followed by Gov. Tony Evers’ concurrence.

In the past, city leaders have said if the casino goes in as hoped, it would bring more than 1,500 permanent jobs.

