Being a bully in this Rock County school District could now earn you a citation of up to $500
EDGERTON, Wis. - On Monday, the Edgerton School District passed an ordinance in partnership with Edgerton police to take a stronger stance against bullies.
Effective immediately, students caught bullying are subject to fines ranging from $10 to $500.
A Rock Co school district says they had to take a proactive stance against bullying happening in schools.— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) December 5, 2019
So they passed an ordinance in partnership with police, where school bullies now face fines of $10 - $500 based on their actions.
What do you think? Latest at 6. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/iCezmctPs7
"It's basically is a way to make a child who might be picking on another child aware that it’s not acceptable to do," said police chief Robert Kowalski.
Kowalski said the department and the district plan to work with parents, using fines as a punishment if behavior doesn't improve.
Edgerton is the third district in south-central Wisconsin to adopt a policy similar to this one. In September, Sun Prairie Schools passed a similar ordinance. Police say in the three months since, they've issued two warnings and one citation.
"I highly doubt that we’ll use this ordinance," Kowalski said. "But it’s a tool that we have for us to use, to make sure the students are aware of what’s going on."
District Administrator Dr. Dennis Pauli said the ordinance is meant to take a proactive stance in ensuring student safety.
"Student safety is really our top priority. Whether that be physical safety or emotional safety," he said. "Success for this would be a reduction in the amount of incidents we’re addressing where bullying may be involved."
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
3 National Guard members killed in Minn. helicopter crash
Next Story
One more mild spell this weekend, then much colder next week with snow chances
Local And Regional News
- Prairie du Sac man given months to live asking for as many Christmas cards as possible
- Being a bully in this Rock County school District could now earn you a citation of up to $500
- ‘We take it very seriously': District responds to BB gun found in Madison middle school
- Complaint: Man comes within inches of hitting several children after driving through holiday parade
- Middleton police look for information about AT&T Store burglars
- Johnson Creek Elementary School closes Friday due to norovirus outbreak