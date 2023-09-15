MADISON, Wis. — Along a near party-line vote, Republicans in the state Assembly passed a sweeping change to how Wisconsin draws its legislative districts late Thursday night.
The bill would create a nonpartisan commission to draw the state's legislative district maps, which Democrats and some metrics suggest disproportionately favor Republicans. The move comes at the same time liberal plaintiffs are seeking to throw out the current maps through a lawsuit before the newly-liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court.
At the same time, Republicans are threatening to impeach the court's newest liberal justice if she does not recuse herself from hearing the redistricting lawsuit.
News 3 Now sat down with one of the bill authors, Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, to ask about how the debate unfolded.
News 3 Now: Let's start out with some of the intensity of the negotiations running into last night, you guys were in caucus for a while. And then finally amending stuff on the floor. What were those discussions like?
Rep. Todd Novak: Well, I was part of the as you know, co author of this bill. So I was negotiating with my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, and we were taking breaks to get there. All the amendments we did, were at some of their requests. And we were going as far along as we could. And then finally, it wasn't a stalemate, but I think everybody was tired. And it's just 'let's move on the bill.' It passed bipartisan, which is good. It will now head to the Senate, where we'll have a hearing, and they'll go do their part. And hopefully, we can get it to the governor's desk.
N3N: How close were you guys, what it would have taken to get more Democrats on board last night?
Novak: I could have got some more. Their leadership was hard on it. They pretty much put the order down, if you watched last night, they weren't allowed to talk. I think finally two or three of them [Democrats] did. Their leadership, and I think the governor's office told him not to talk. And I think one of the reasons for that is we have them all on record over the years supporting this exact plan. And I had talked to several Democrats that I was working with that privately said, 'Listen, I this we got to do this. But we just can't a certain segment of the Democrats absolutely want no court involvement and anything.'
N3N: I was curious, too, because we've heard from I've seen some Democrats, as you eluded to say that there would have been a little bit more on board with a constitutional amendment to allow the courts to kind of have that final say, were Republicans reconsidering any kind of constitutional resolution at the same time?
Novak: So to be honest with you, it was getting to the point where they wanted to make the bill — some of them not all of them, because some of them really were great, to negotiate with — they just wanted to poison pill the bill, thinking that they could they could get rid of it that way. And I was willing to go as far as we could. You know, the Speaker put myself and four others in charge of negotiating, and I knew my parameters, which were pretty wide. It was getting to a point where we just need to vote on this or we'll be here for three days.
Trust me, getting all the Republicans to support this was not an easy task. When everybody said, 'Okay, we're ready,' — it was like, we've got to do it. When it was coming down to the theatrics about no public hearings and stuff. My God, we've been talking about this for years. The Democrats should have done it years ago, the Republicans definitely should have done it. So there's enough blame to go around.
N3N: Was there a scenario where you would have lost Republican support if the negotiations dragged on any further?
Novak: No, I don't think so. Because they [Republicans] were all there. We had several caucus meetings and had to explain why this made sense. Right now, the Democrats have got all their eggs in a Supreme Court basket. Realistically, the Supreme Court could switch in two years. Wisconsin flips, we will have Democrat governors, Republican governors or Democrat Senate — do we really want to go through this all the time? This was my point.
N3N: I'm curious too. Obviously, timing appears interesting. When you see this juxtaposed against impeachment, especially with the some of Speaker [Robin Vos]'s comments saying that this could be a stopgap measure short of impeachment.
Novak: Yeah, and I'm not sure Robin really should have used that word, because we honestly, we haven't even talked about impeachment hardly at all in caucus or anything. That's more driven by the Democrats and the media, and we have not even gotten there. That's the speaker's job, and I respect anybody in leadership of either party for the arrows they take. So obviously, impeachment was not a thought and it didn't even come up during discussion of this.
