Wisconsin legislators debated long into the night Thursday on the state's districts

MADISON, Wis. — Along a near party-line vote, Republicans in the state Assembly passed a sweeping change to how Wisconsin draws its legislative districts late Thursday night.

The bill would create a nonpartisan commission to draw the state's legislative district maps, which Democrats and some metrics suggest disproportionately favor Republicans. The move comes at the same time liberal plaintiffs are seeking to throw out the current maps through a lawsuit before the newly-liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court.