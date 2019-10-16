Beaver Dam police looking for people who shot out multiple windows in parking lot with BB guns

Beaver Dam Police Department Facebook page

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the people who shot out multiple windows with BB guns early Saturday morning.

The department posted a video on its Facebook page showing security footage of two people on bikes riding around the old Pick ‘n Save parking lot on Spring Street. The video shows them riding down the lot through a line of cars and circling back. One person extended their arm with the BB gun and shot out the rear passenger window of a pickup truck.

“It should make anyone that respects other people’s property upset,” the department wrote in its post.

The department said there were several vehicles that had their windows shattered by a BB gun late Friday night and early Saturday morning, indicating in the post that the old Pick ‘n Save lot was not the only location.

Police said the case is not believed to have any relation to the Dodge County teen who damaged property with a BB gun last week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 920-887-4614.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.