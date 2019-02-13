Beaver Dam man headed to prison for delivering meth

Dodge County Sheriff's Office Chad Jeche

Dodge County Sheriff's Office Chad Jeche

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A Beaver Dam man will likely spend more than seven years in prision for delivering methamphetamines, an aditional narcotics charge and several felony bail jumpings.

Chad Jeche, 35, of Beaver Dam, was sentenced Wednesday to seven and a half years in prison plus five years of extended supervision.

In March of 2017, Jeche was arrested by the Dodge County Drug Task Force when an undercover officer purchased methamphetamine from him. During the initial investigation, the task force also found 1.6 grams of a crystal white substance that tested positive for meth.

