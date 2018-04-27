'Be vigilant': Security expert warns UnityPoint Health patients after major security breach

MADISON, Wis. - Thousands of patients are wondering whether their personal information is in the hands of criminals after a UnityPoint Health data breach was announced last week.

That information includes health records, financial information and Social Security numbers.

In a letter sent to patients who may have been affected, officials said they discovered that UnityPoint Health's email system was the victim of a phishing attack that compromised some employee email accounts.

Deborah Wilson is one of the 16,000 patients potentially at risk after the data breach put their information in the hands of criminals.

"The letter basically says that my information has been compromised and it includes info about my date of birth my Social Security number as well as my health records," Wilson said.

Bob Turner says he can think like a criminal, not just because of his job tracking them down at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the chief information security officer, but also because he's been a victim of them.

"If I had your name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, and maybe some interesting info about your medical information, I could become you," Turner said. "I would suddenly drain all your accounts and I would open up other accounts in your name."

Since being a victim of identity theft, Turner and his family have a plan to prevent future attacks. They watch their accounts "like a hawk," Turner said and challenge any charge they don't understand.

Knowing from experience what's at stake, Turner said that the potential victims of the UnityPoint Health breach should be watching their accounts too.

"That's your warning: You need to start being as vigilant as my family is on your accounts," he said. "If you don't watch them for months on end, you could end up owning some vacation property in Door County."

What's upsetting to Wilson is that the breach is happening within an organization she trusted.

"I almost expected this from Facebook but not from my insurance carrier -- this is not acceptable," Wilson said. "They should be doing a better job protecting our information."