Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. BBB caution: What parents should look out for before downloading holiday apps BBB caution: What parents should look out for before downloading holiday apps

MADISON, Wis. - Even though apps may be a good way to keep your kids entertained during the holidays, the Better Business Bureau is cautioning parents about what to look for to determine whether an app is safe and age-appropriate.

There is a law that gives parents more control over who collects information from and about your kids. It's called the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

The law makes it so that parents can consent to personal information being collected from kids under the age of 13.

The Better Business Bureau advises parents take the following precautions before letting your kids use apps:

1. Read the privacy policy. Make sure you can see who is collecting information and how that information is being used. If an app doesn't have a privacy policy, that's a red flag.

2. Learn what information is being collected. You could be consenting for the app to use pictures, voice recordings or videos of your kids.

3. Set permission requirements. Apps have this capability and make it so that you have to enter a password before any app is downloaded.

4. Be wary of free apps. Many free apps have inappropriate advertising and some trick kids into clicking on things that will lead them to an unwanted page.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.