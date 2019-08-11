Battle of the Badges raises money for Middleton family

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Local law enforcement and first responders took the field Saturday morning to raise money for an area family.

The Middleton Fire Department and Police Department competed in a softball game at the eighth annual Battle of the Badges Charity Fundraiser.

The money raised will go to Sean McGrath, who is a 4-year-old Middleton boy who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January.

McGrath is currently undergoing aggressive treatment at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison.

Police Chief Chuck Foulke said it's great to see the community come together for the McGrath family.

"We're just really pleased to see this turnout," Foulke said. "It's really fantastic that that many people care this. They obviously didn't come to see a softball game. They came to honor this family and to be a part of our community, and that makes us feel good."

Besides the softball game, there was a charity 5K run to help the McGrath family pay for medical expenses.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.