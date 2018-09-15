News

Battery reported at downtown Madison bar

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 10:23 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 10:23 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said they responded to a fight at Hawk's Bar and Grill on the 400 block of State Street early Saturday morning.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of battering a 30-year-old victim with his skateboard, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine, according to Chief Mike Koval's blog. 

A second person, a woman, allegedly hit a 21-year-old man, according to the report. Police are still searching for the woman, descrbied as standing 5 feet 5 inches and weighing 200 pounds,

 

