Bathroom vent fire causes $5,000 worth of damage to Madison home

MADISON, Wis. - A fire that started in a bathroom vent caused $5,000 worth of damage to a westside home, according to a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

Officials said light white smoke emanated from the roof vents on the rear of the house in the 100 block of Craig Avenue Sunday around 6:10 a.m. Firefighters were met with a "haze of white smoke" when they entered the home, the release said.

Inside, they discovered a fire near the bathroom vent. The fire spread to the insulation surrounding the fan, but did not ignite the surrounding wood and housing structure.

All of the damage was contained to the bathroom, according to the release. Nobody was injured, according to the release.

