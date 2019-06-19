News

Bathroom fan malfunction leads to small fire

MADISON, Wis. - A small fire broke out in an apartment bathroom after someone turned on the bathroom fan Monday.

The occupant said he heard a loud "pop" when the bathroom fan turned on, and flames soon appeared. He was able to knock down the fire he could see by using a dry chemical extinguisher, but he was worried there might still be some fire in the ceiling. 

A light haze of smoke could be seen from outside the building on Mesa Court when a fire team got to the complex. Firefighters made their way to the roof, and found a small amount of fire in the corner of the attic and in the bathroom ceiling.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, and credit the quick actions of the occupant and a fast response to making sure damage was contained and no one was displaced.

