Bat with rabies found near Warner Park, health officials say
MADISON, Wis. - Public Health Madison & Dane County confirmed a bat found on the 1300 block of Forster Drive had rabies.
Officials said the bat was found on a public sidewalk Saturday. As a precaution, the bat was collected and tested for rabies. The results came back positive.
Anyone who thinks they may have had contact with the bat is asked to call the non-emergency police and fire dispatch at 608-255-2345 and ask for Animal Services.
Public health officials also ask anyone who finds a bat outside that is acting irregularly to call Animal Services.
