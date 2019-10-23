Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

News

Bat with rabies found near Warner Park, health officials say

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 12:25 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:29 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Public Health Madison & Dane County confirmed a bat found on the 1300 block of Forster Drive had rabies.

Officials said the bat was found on a public sidewalk Saturday. As a precaution, the bat was collected and tested for rabies. The results came back positive.

Anyone who thinks they may have had contact with the bat is asked to call the non-emergency police and fire dispatch at 608-255-2345 and ask for Animal Services.

Public health officials also ask anyone who finds a bat outside that is acting irregularly to call Animal Services.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration