Baseball card may hint at new Milwaukee Brewers logo in 2020

MADISON, Wis. - The Milwaukee Brewers will celebrate their 50th year in 2020, and some sharp-eyed fans have spotted a possible change in the team's logo heading into the new year.

Baseball card company Topps has released a preview of its 2020 Opening Day line of cards, including one of Bernie Brewer. Instead of the team's usual primary logo of an "M" with a sprig of barley underneath, a new take on the team's historic "Ball in Glove" retro logo appears on the card.

The updated logo looks similar to the alternate logo the team has used in recent years, swapping the light blue and yellow used in the "Ball in Glove" look during the 1980s for the team's current navy blue and gold.

New Brewers logo as spotted by @gord93 brings the classic into a modern age, pretty well I think (with the one from the 80s to compare) pic.twitter.com/50zGVZAAv0 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 29, 2019

But there are some signs the logo on the card is an updated or new version, instead of just the alternate logo the team has been using. The baseball in the "glove" on the logo now has two seams instead of one, and the "M" and the "B" forming the glove are now connected.

The team has used the "M Barley" logo as its main logo since 2018, but hasn't undergone a full rebrand since 2000.

The Brewers used their "Ball in Glove" logo from 1978 to 1993 before bringing it back as part of their retro look in 2006. They've gradually used it more frequently since, including wearing the logo in 52 times during the 2019 season.

The team has yet to comment on the design or verify it as its new logo, but told MLB.com it will make a number of announcements in the coming months regarding its 50th anniversary.

Here’s what a Brewers spokesperson had to say about the leaked update to the Ball and Glove logo going around (see it here: https://t.co/kLXhUUH06f). pic.twitter.com/WKSdtqtLpp — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 29, 2019

