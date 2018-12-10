Barron ceremony to offer hope for missing girl Jayme Closs

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BARRON, Wis. - The city of Barron is holding a "tree of hope" lighting ceremony in honor of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

The local middle school student has been missing since her parents were slain Oct. 15. James and Denise Closs were fatally shot in their home, and investigators believe Jayme was abducted.

Wednesday's event at Riverview Middle School will feature a 16-foot tree that will include messages of hope from classmates and others. Lighted lanterns also will be released.

The event that begins at 5 p.m. is coordinated by the school and by Hormel Foods and Jennie-O Turkey Store, which employed the Closs parents.

Detectives have pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and spent countless hours searching for Jayme, but their efforts haven't yielded any suspects.

A "Tree of Hope" popped up at the Barron County Justice Center on Nov. 28, featuring Jayme's name and the words "HOPE," "BELIEVE" and was topped with a ribbon that says "Prayers for Jayme."

"TREE OF HOPE" POPS UP IN BARRON: Jayme Closs has been missing for 6+ weeks now. "If you Believe and have Hope, we will bring Jayme home. Thanks for the smile and the continued support from everyone on this case," Sheriff Fitzgerald says #news3 #FindJayme https://t.co/74jQoZKoPn pic.twitter.com/yTdyWm90TU — Tabatha (@TabathaWethal) November 28, 2018

$50,000 REWARD is now being offered for information that leads to locating Missing & Endangered 13 year old JAYME CLOSS. The Barron County Sheriff's announced the increase on Facebook, doubling the recent @FBIMilwaukee reward. #FindJayme https://t.co/TLY0HY4Qti pic.twitter.com/euUmvR3fcG — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) October 26, 2018

