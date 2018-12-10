LIVE NOW

Barron ceremony to offer hope for missing girl Jayme Closs

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 12:32 PM CST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 01:17 PM CST

BARRON, Wis. - The city of Barron is holding a "tree of hope" lighting ceremony in honor of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

The local middle school student has been missing since her parents were slain Oct. 15. James and Denise Closs were fatally shot in their home, and investigators believe Jayme was abducted.

Wednesday's event at Riverview Middle School will feature a 16-foot tree that will include messages of hope from classmates and others. Lighted lanterns also will be released.

The event that begins at 5 p.m. is coordinated by the school and by Hormel Foods and Jennie-O Turkey Store, which employed the Closs parents.

Detectives have pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and spent countless hours searching for Jayme, but their efforts haven't yielded any suspects.

A "Tree of Hope" popped up at the Barron County Justice Center on Nov. 28, featuring Jayme's name and the words "HOPE," "BELIEVE" and was topped with a ribbon that says "Prayers for Jayme." 

 

 

 

