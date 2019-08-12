Barks for Parks is raising money for dog park upgrades

VERONA, Wis. - With more than 230 acres dedicated to dogs in Dane County, the Parks Department is finding a fun way to keep the areas updated.

On Sunday, the department raised money with the third annual Barks for Parks.

The fundraiser is held at a different Dane County park each year, and vendors sell dog clothes and food. Rescue organizations also bring dogs that are up for adoption.

This year, the department is focusing on raising money to build a shade structure at Badger Prairie Park.

"We're blessed here in Dane County with places to take your dog, but we need volunteers, and we need more support to sponsor these areas and help us upkeep them," said Dane County Park Director Darren Marsh. "When we put on events like this, we can gather that support where people can help us for 365 days a year."

There are seven dog parks in Dane County. The county's program helped lead the way for other dog park programs across the country.

