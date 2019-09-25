Baraboo woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI with 3-year-old in car

TOWN OF FAIRFIELD, Wis. - A Baraboo woman is facing charges after allegedly speeding with a 3-year-old boy in the car while driving under the influence.

Stacey L. Graf, 39, of Baraboo, was pulled over by Sauk County deputies on suspicion of speeding Tuesday morning on North Reedsburg Road in the Town of Fairfield.

During the stop, officials said Graf showed signs of impairment.

Graf is facing several charges, including a fourth OWI with a child under the age of 16.

Police said the boy was released from the scene to a responsible adult.

