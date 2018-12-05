Baraboo School District outlines educational steps following controversial photo

Google Maps

BARABOO, Wis. - The Baraboo School District sent a letter to parents outlining the educational steps they will be taking following the controversial photograph that showed several high school boys giving what appears to be a Nazi salute.

The letter, which was sent Tuesday by the Baraboo School Board of Education and District Administrator Lori M. Mueller, outlined 12 of the steps that the school is committed to taking.

"As previously stated, hate has no home in Baraboo," the letter said. "We understand the moral responsibility we have to be relentless in our work to create a hate-free environment where all people, regardless of race, color, religion, abilities, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, immigration status or ancestry, are respected and celebrated."

The school has added a page to their website called Baraboo Acts, where they will publish news releases regarding hate and racism and add invitations to all Baraboo Acts programs.

Following are the steps provided by the district:

Engage in an ongoing partnership with community leaders to facilitate Baraboo Acts, including the development of a short-term and long-term community action plan

Continue to provide mental health support for students and staff experiencing trauma from global media attention

Conduct annual field trips with Baraboo High School students to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center

Invite Holocaust speakers annually to Jack Young Middle School as part of the school’s

curriculum

curriculum Post “Holocaust & WWII Resources & Opportunities: At-a-Glance” to the Baraboo School District’s website for individuals to provide teaching and learning suggestions and feedback for curriculum teams to review

Review and revise the district’s social media teaching and learning practices

Develop a K-12 scope and sequence of knowledge and skills for teachers to use for instruction on social justice

Partner with Baraboo area’s Teens-N-Theatre to perform “Hurt People” at Baraboo High School

Enlist the expertise and assistance from the YWCA to build capacity and leadership for restorative practices/justice with students, staff, and parents

Contract services from educational expert Paul Gorski to conduct a districtwide equity audit and develop an action plan for social equity work; the results of which will be included in the 2019-2022 District Strategic Planning process

In collaboration with community leaders, host the first Baraboo Acts event for the Baraboo community at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Al Ringling Theatre - Special Presentation by Arno Michaelis and Pardeep Kaleka of Serve 2 Unite (this event will be free and open to the public)

Organize and facilitate a full day of peace assemblies and sessions on Dec. 18 for the Baraboo High School student body in collaboration with Masood Akhtar, president and founder of the We Are Many United Against Hate organization, and Elana Kahn, director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation

