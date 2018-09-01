Baraboo River rises, flooding homes throughout Sauk County

PHOTOS: Waters rise, community prepares for flooding in Baraboo [ + - ] Gov. SCott Walker tours flooding in Sauk County [ + - ] Gov. SCott Walker tours flooding in Sauk County [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ]

BARABOO, Wis. - The Baraboo River rose throughout the day Friday, with floodwaters affecting hundreds of homes in Sauk County.

"It started outside Sauk County, and it's flowed through Wonewoc, La Valle, Rock Springs, North Freedom, Reedsburg and now, it's making its way to Baraboo," said Kevin Stieve, chief of the City of Baraboo Fire Department.

.@GovWalker says so far, there is more than $44 million in damage statewide as a result of these floodwaters. About $38 million of that was from Dane County. #news3 pic.twitter.com/b6jYZ6VF63 — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) August 31, 2018

Volunteers came to Baraboo early Friday morning to fill sandbags to bring to affected homes. Stieve said the area was prepared for flooding because it's happened before.

"With the unfortunate -- or fortunate -- experience of 2008 and the floods we had earlier in the '90s and the early 2000s, we gained a lot of experience. This operation has been very smooth," Stieve said.

One of the hardest hit areas in Baraboo was near Water Street. Jim Bohlman moved there in 2012. He knew his house had flooded in 2008, but he didn’t expect it to happen again.

"I rolled the dice thinking, '100-year flood can only happen 20 years, 30 years.' I thought maybe I'd be dead before the next 100-year flood hit. I was wrong," Bohlman told News 3.

Bohlman said his entire basement was filled, and the floodwaters had started to creep up on his ground floor.

Stieve and Baraboo police officers stressed, above all else, people should stay out of the river because it is not safe to walk, play or kayak in the waters.